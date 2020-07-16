The Bills’ stadium is now “Bills Stadium”

Will Bills Mafia be allowed to tailgate this year?



It's tradition in WNY, tailgating before Bills games in Orchard Park. But will you be able to tailgate this year if fans aren't in the stadium for games? Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:12 Published 2 weeks ago

New Era name to be dropped from Buffalo Bills stadiumjjj l l



The Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park will no longer carry the name of the New Era Cap Company. The Bills and New Era released a statement Wednesday evening confirming the change. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:07 Published on July 16, 2020