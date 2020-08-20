Dominick Reyes claims this is the reason Jon Jones moved to UFC’s heavyweight division – ‘I know he doesn’t want to rematch me’ Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Dominick Reyes has claimed that Jon Jones moved up to heavyweight because he cannot keep up with the fighters in light heavyweight anymore. Jones announced earlier this week he would be relinquishing the UFC light heavyweight title, a division he has long dominated. "Today I confirm that I'm vacating the light heavyweight championship," Jones wrote […]


