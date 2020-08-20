Global  
 

Jason Cundy hopes ‘tacky’ Paris Saint-Germain lose Champions League final against Bayern Munich

talkSPORT Thursday, 20 August 2020
Jason Cundy really wants Paris Saint-Germain to lose the Champions League final. The Ligue 1 champions strolled to victory in their semi-final with a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday. PSG will face German champions Bayern Munich in Sunday’s final in Lisbon – with commentary of the match LIVE on talkSPORT. The French club […]
