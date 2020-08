Cal Ripken Jr. reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, says he has made full recovery Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Baltimore Orioles legend and Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. revealed Thursday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February.

