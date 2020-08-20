Global  
 

'Joel Embiid quickly loses heart' — Skip on the 76ers loss to Boston Celtics

Thursday, 20 August 2020
'Joel Embiid quickly loses heart' — Skip on the 76ers loss to Boston CelticsAfter a close Game 1 loss, Joel Embiid said he needed to do more to carry the 76ers in the playoffs. Embiid followed it up with 34 points last night in Game 2 but it came in a 27-point blowout loss against the Boston Celtics. Embiid admitted it was a tough night and said he is already trying to lock in for Game 3. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
