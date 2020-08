You Might Like

Tweets about this beesball.com🐝⚾ San Francisco Chronicle: Giants promote Joey Bart to majors; elite catching prospect to join club at Oracle Park.… https://t.co/AOx2IHTbZW 11 minutes ago Chris G RT @MLByahoosports: Joey Bart is the next big-name prospect heading to the big leagues. Details ➡️ https://t.co/FozTJi5r2P https://t.co/j7… 12 minutes ago CB Wilkins RT @SteveKronerSF: .@SFGiants promote Joey Bart (@JBart9GT) to majors; elite catching prospect to join club at Oracle Park https://t.co/Jzi… 13 minutes ago Yahoo Sports MLB Joey Bart is the next big-name prospect heading to the big leagues. Details ➡️ https://t.co/FozTJi5r2P https://t.co/j7fpePn1ch 13 minutes ago Latest Commentary Giants promote top catching prospect Joey Bart to majors, per report - https://t.co/fcxUjwL3mG #LatestComments 18 minutes ago BetFast.com RT @BetFastBTC: Giants promote top catching prospect Joey Bart to majors, per report https://t.co/ZPaEjpwuGD ▶️ https://t.co/aw3pmZFpcI #ML… 18 minutes ago BetFast.com Giants promote top catching prospect Joey Bart to majors, per report https://t.co/ZPaEjpwuGD ▶️… https://t.co/NkKf8rm0KS 19 minutes ago Lanier County Network Giants promote top catching prospect Joey Bart to majors, per report - https://t.co/Ja7wxwdLmy 20 minutes ago