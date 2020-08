SZN Newz NFL: Washington Football Team’s head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with early stage lymph node cancer 7 minutes ago

BIG100 It has been revealed that Washington Football Team's head coach, Ron Rivera, was diagnosed with squamous cell carci… https://t.co/y5DSnCof24 8 minutes ago

97.1 WASH-FM It has been revealed that Washington Football Team's head coach, Ron Rivera, was diagnosed with squamous cell carci… https://t.co/1SF1QTzqJ2 8 minutes ago

HOT 99.5 😷 It has been revealed that Washington Football Team's head coach, Ron Rivera, was diagnosed with squamous cell carci… https://t.co/a2DjEFNx06 8 minutes ago

DC⚡️101 It has been revealed that Washington Football Team's head coach, Ron Rivera, was diagnosed with squamous cell carci… https://t.co/q0zgDrqqi0 8 minutes ago

98.7 WMZQ It has been revealed that Washington Football Team's head coach, Ron Rivera, was diagnosed with squamous cell carci… https://t.co/1iwwTT1E5C 8 minutes ago

Alkass Digital Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with skin cancer, a person with knowledge of the situa… https://t.co/JrALWghHx7 12 minutes ago