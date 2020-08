Matt Norlander RT @Kyle__Boone: Fresh post-lottery mock draft is LIVE. Minor shift in the top three with a new order. Things get interesting at No. 4 (and… 5 minutes ago Murddock Voorhees RT @TheReal_KDubb: 2020 NBA Mock Draft: Timberwolves take Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick after winning NBA Draft Lottery https://t.co/FCO8… 6 minutes ago K Dubb 2020 NBA Mock Draft: Timberwolves take Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick after winning NBA Draft Lottery… https://t.co/zOT3wHwWFh 8 minutes ago Kyle Boone Fresh post-lottery mock draft is LIVE. Minor shift in the top three with a new order. Things get interesting at No.… https://t.co/dYgX4FJtLn 9 minutes ago adi RT @usatodaysports: So ... who should the Timberwolves take first overall? @ScottMGleeson with our post-lottery mock draft: https://t.co/Zx… 21 minutes ago USA TODAY Sports So ... who should the Timberwolves take first overall? @ScottMGleeson with our post-lottery mock draft: https://t.co/ZxdHBKup1c 25 minutes ago