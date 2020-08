Stingy Islanders send Capitals packing with shutout win in Game 5 Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, Semyon Varlamov shut out the team that drafted him and the New York Islanders knocked the Washington Capitals out of the playoffs in the first round by beating them 4-0 Thursday night in Game 5. 👓 View full article