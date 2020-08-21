No. of tweets Twitter removed on govt's request

Global  
 

Friday, 21 August 2020
India came fifth among countries that requested social media site Twitter to remove content that violated local laws. The government made 782 legal demands for a content takedown in the July-Dec 2019 period, as per Twitter’s latest transparency report. Twitter obliged in 36% of the cases. Earlier, in the first half of 2018, it did not comply with any of the 504 requests.
