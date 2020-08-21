No. of tweets Twitter removed on govt's request Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

India came fifth among countries that requested social media site Twitter to remove content that violated local laws. The government made 782 legal demands for a content takedown in the July-Dec 2019 period, as per Twitter’s latest transparency report. Twitter obliged in 36% of the cases. Earlier, in the first half of 2018, it did not comply with any of the 504 requests. 👓 View full article

