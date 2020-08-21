No. of tweets Twitter removed on govt's request

Friday, 21 August 2020 () India came fifth among countries that requested social media site Twitter to remove content that violated local laws. The government made 782 legal demands for a content takedown in the July-Dec 2019 period, as per Twitter’s latest transparency report. Twitter obliged in 36% of the cases. Earlier, in the first half of 2018, it did not comply with any of the 504 requests.
On this episode of Actually Me, Luke Bryan goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Quora and IMDb. What inspires him to write his songs? What's..