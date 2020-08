Vilnis Strazdins Glasgow City have had to accelerate their preparations to face Wolfsburg https://t.co/uifBp8h5rW via @vilnis11 https://t.co/hZW78QiVXQ 9 hours ago Megamixer 🇳🇬 Glasgow City have had to accelerate their preparations to face Wolfsburg https://t.co/EDCaECqRyY 11 hours ago Anna Thompson Glasgow City have had to accelerate their preparations to face Wolfsburg - watch the match live on ⁦@bbcalba⁩ https://t.co/kHeFYOFqn1 11 hours ago Splendid Psyche Glasgow City have had to accelerate their preparations to face Wolfsburg https://t.co/u6r8gIv2dx 11 hours ago SportsAlert New post: Glasgow City have had to accelerate their preparations to face Wolfsburg https://t.co/4Zpe9rPMsl 14 hours ago RJSPORTS Glasgow City have had to accelerate their preparations to face Wolfsburg https://t.co/ffrAAMeJQL 14 hours ago 123 Sports Betting Glasgow City have had to accelerate their preparations to face Wolfsburg https://t.co/7ThTN7VXlX https://t.co/SpMJHfh98C 14 hours ago Deports Glasgow City have had to accelerate their preparations to face Wolfsburg https://t.co/LqvNIcM3A6 https://t.co/jnmpuazM2o 16 hours ago