Bet.co.za 🏏 England have won the toss and will bat first in the third and final Test against Pakistan in Southampton. 📱 Bet… https://t.co/AF6W0BhHvl 7 minutes ago Catnip202X RT @indiatvnews: #ENGvsPAK 3rd Test: England win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan in Southampton. Hosts lead three-match series 1-0 http… 9 minutes ago Muizz Gul RT @SkyCricket: 💬 Pakistan have the opportunity to grab the momentum in this Test. 💬 Andrew Strauss sees a challenging morning ahead for E… 9 minutes ago Sky Sports Cricket 💬 Pakistan have the opportunity to grab the momentum in this Test. 💬 Andrew Strauss sees a challenging morning ahe… https://t.co/6V6p07BHey 13 minutes ago India TV #ENGvsPAK 3rd Test: England win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan in Southampton. Hosts lead three-match series 1-… https://t.co/WgceR0f27A 14 minutes ago HT Sports #ENGvPAK England captain Joe Root has won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in Southampton. Jofra Archer… https://t.co/i6C2LfQ45w 17 minutes ago Cricket Captain RT @cricketcomau: England have won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test against Pakistan. Fans in Australia can watch live… 21 minutes ago TOI Sports #ENGvPAK #ENGvsPAK #Cricket | 3rd Test TOSS ALERT: England captain Joe Root wins toss, opts to bat against Pakis… https://t.co/vwSXtpNmtg 22 minutes ago