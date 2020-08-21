Deontay Wilder is ‘one of the worst boxers going’ claims Nigel Benn, who believes Tyson Fury should fight Anthony Joshua or Dillian Whyte next instead Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Deontay Wilder has been slammed by British boxing legend Nigel Benn. The iconic champion, most famous for his legendary battles with bitter rival Chris Eubank in the 1990s, took aim at the American when asked for his thoughts on the heavyweight division. As things stand, WBC champion Tyson Fury – who dethroned Wilder back in […] 👓 View full article

