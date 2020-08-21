Neymar, Mbappe, Lewandowski, and Gnabry all set for key roles – How Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich should line-up in the Champions League final
Friday, 21 August 2020 () The Champions League final is here at last – live on talkSPORT – as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich battle for glory in Lisbon. PSG are looking for their first ever triumph in the competition’s history – in their final debut. Meanwhile, the Germans are grizzled veterans, winning the trophy five times having made the […]
Bayern Munich take on Lyon tonight as both sides look to join Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. PSG saw off RB Leipzig last night, winning 3-0... talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.com
