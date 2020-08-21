Global  
 

Neymar, Mbappe, Lewandowski, and Gnabry all set for key roles – How Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich should line-up in the Champions League final

talkSPORT Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
The Champions League final is here at last – live on talkSPORT – as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich battle for glory in Lisbon. PSG are looking for their first ever triumph in the competition’s history – in their final debut. Meanwhile, the Germans are grizzled veterans, winning the trophy five times having made the […]
News video: PSG v Bayern Munich: Who will win the Champions League?

PSG v Bayern Munich: Who will win the Champions League? 05:11

 A German Audi against an old Renault? Watch this hilarious correspondent face-off as Jona and Guillaume preview the Champions League final on Sunday.

News24.com | Mbappe hoping for all-French Champions League final

 Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe admits he hopes Lyon will beat Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final.
News24

News24.com | Bayern Munich thrash Lyon to set up Champions League final against PSG

 Serge Gnabry scored twice and Robert Lewandowski netted his 55th goal of the season as treble-chasing Bayern Munich defeated Lyon to set up a Champions League...
News24

Bayern Munich v Lyon LIVE commentary: Champions League action as Lewandowski and co eye final

 Bayern Munich take on Lyon tonight as both sides look to join Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. PSG saw off RB Leipzig last night, winning 3-0...
talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

