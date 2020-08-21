Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin: Whyte’s incredible weight loss revealed as Brit comes in over a STONE lighter
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Dillian Whyte has lost over a stone ahead of his fight with Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night. The ‘Body Snatcher’ was clearly in poor condition last time out against Mariusz Wach, but has rectified this during lockdown. 𝐌𝐀𝐗𝐈𝐌𝐔𝐌 𝐕𝐈𝐎𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄 🔞 ⚖️ @DillianWhyte: 18st 6ozAlexander Povetkin: 16st ⚖️#FightCamp #WhytePovetkin #FightCamp4 Watch live: https://t.co/GYWBjr2QLQ pic.twitter.com/FkeGJ9Jk5u — Matchroom […]
Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has been the WBC’snumber-one contender for over two years and knows victory on Saturday nightguarantees...