Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Thiago Silva who will leave Paris Saint-Germain on free transfer after Champions League final Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks to sign veteran centre-back Thiago Silva on a free transfer. The 35-year-old will leave Paris Saint-Germain following Sunday's Champions League final against Bayern Munich. The Brazilian has spent an illustrious eight seasons with the French club, winning 23 trophies. The Champions League has so far eluded him, but he […]


