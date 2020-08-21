Global  
 

Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Thiago Silva who will leave Paris Saint-Germain on free transfer after Champions League final

talkSPORT Friday, 21 August 2020
Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks to sign veteran centre-back Thiago Silva on a free transfer. The 35-year-old will leave Paris Saint-Germain following Sunday’s Champions League final against Bayern Munich. The Brazilian has spent an illustrious eight seasons with the French club, winning 23 trophies. The Champions League has so far eluded him, but he […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Bayern's Coman not bothered about facing boyhood club PSG in Champions League final

Bayern's Coman not bothered about facing boyhood club PSG in Champions League final 01:43

 Kingsley Coman says his "heart is 100%" with Bayern Munich ahead of facing boyhood club Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

