Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shrews 0 Walsall 1 - Report

Express and Star Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Walsall struck inside the final 10 minutes to hand the League Two side victory and inflict a first pre-season defeat on Shrewsbury Town.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this