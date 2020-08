Bihar baby scam: 8 born to 65-yr-old in 14 months Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The bizarre phenomenon, which could have left the world of gynecology and obstetrics astir if taken at face value, has been reported from Musahari block where records have been apparently fudged by officials concerned to siphon off money meant for a scheme that seeks to incentivise the birth of girl child and prevent female infanticide. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this