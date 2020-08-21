Record: When Kia Sonet outperformed Kia Seltos
Friday, 21 August 2020 (
39 minutes ago) Kia Motors India on Friday revealed that its all-new sub-compact SUV Sonet has recorded 6,523 bookings on the first day. Seltos, which was introduced in July 2019, clocked 6,046 bookings on the first day itself.
