Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Two of the deadliest attacks in Europe go head-to-head in Champions League final, who will come out on top?

talkSPORT Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head in Lisbon on Sunday with the most prestigious trophy in Europe on the line. The French giants have a long history of underachieving in the Champions League, while Bayern are vying for a sixth crown in this competition. The omens are certainly in Bayern’s favour; having won […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Bayern's Coman not bothered about facing boyhood club PSG in Champions League final

Bayern's Coman not bothered about facing boyhood club PSG in Champions League final 01:43

 Kingsley Coman says his "heart is 100%" with Bayern Munich ahead of facing boyhood club Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PSG v Bayern Munich: Who will win the Champions League? [Video]

PSG v Bayern Munich: Who will win the Champions League?

A German Audi against an old Renault? Watch this hilarious correspondent face-off as Jona and Guillaume preview the Champions League final on Sunday. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 05:11Published
Flick: Lewandowski the world's best striker [Video]

Flick: Lewandowski the world's best striker

Hansi Flick is hopeful Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski can finish his excellent season in front of goal with another influential display in the Champions League final against Paris..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20Published
Flick delighted to reach Champions League final [Video]

Flick delighted to reach Champions League final

Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Bayern Munich v Lyon LIVE commentary: Champions League action as Lewandowski and co eye final

 Bayern Munich take on Lyon tonight as both sides look to join Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. PSG saw off RB Leipzig last night, winning 3-0...
talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich sail into final with thumping win versus Lyon

 Bayern Munich, who are unbeaten in 2020 and have 24 out of 25 games, have entered the final of the UEFA Champions League with a convincing 3-0 win against Lyon...
DNA Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Thiago Silva who will leave Paris Saint-Germain on free transfer after Champions League final

 Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks to sign veteran centre-back Thiago Silva on a free transfer. The 35-year-old will leave Paris Saint-Germain following...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

GuardianNigeria

The Guardian Nigeria Paris Saint-Germain's fortunes in the Champions League have been inextricably linked to those of Neymar, and if he… https://t.co/Ew5n9twJEV 1 minute ago

PaxtonHydra

Paxton Hydra, Inc. Champions League Final Preview: 5 Things To Know About Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Vs. Bayern Munich https://t.co/3APh3DzYwl 3 minutes ago

SebastianMuyin1

Sebastian Muyindi🇺🇬/🇹🇿 RT @ntvuganda: Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says the current squad is better than the 2013 Champions League-winning si… 6 minutes ago

paulyhoward

Paul Howard RT @VSiNLive: “In the last 24-hours over here in the UK, and of course Europe, there’s been a lot of money for Paris Saint-Germain.” #ICYM… 11 minutes ago

AmandoGma

NanaOseiKwameAmando RT @DailySabah: Football fans brace for Sunday’s star-studded Champions League final as Paris Saint-Germain takes on Bayern Munich https://… 12 minutes ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH Football fans brace for Sunday’s star-studded Champions League final as Paris Saint-Germain takes on Bayern Munich https://t.co/9ymapEHbvk 13 minutes ago

MikeCityFc2

MikeCityFc RT @SwissRamble: Financial comparison between Champions League finalists, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. #FCBayern €660m revenue is… 13 minutes ago

thegoalkeeper

Jonathan Tannenwald The @UWCL kicks off on @CBSAllAccess at noon ET, @Ligue1_ENG kicks off on @beINSPORTSUSA at 1 p.m., and the… https://t.co/jVcQMFNatR 15 minutes ago