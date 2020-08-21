Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Two of the deadliest attacks in Europe go head-to-head in Champions League final, who will come out on top?
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head in Lisbon on Sunday with the most prestigious trophy in Europe on the line. The French giants have a long history of underachieving in the Champions League, while Bayern are vying for a sixth crown in this competition. The omens are certainly in Bayern’s favour; having won […]
Bayern Munich take on Lyon tonight as both sides look to join Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. PSG saw off RB Leipzig last night, winning 3-0... talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.com
Bayern Munich, who are unbeaten in 2020 and have 24 out of 25 games, have entered the final of the UEFA Champions League with a convincing 3-0 win against Lyon... DNA Also reported by •New Zealand Herald