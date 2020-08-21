Boxing news: Anthony Joshua makes Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin prediction ahead of Fight Camp finale

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin



Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago

She Didn't Have It Her Way, And Now A Fast Food Worker Is Dead



Desmond Joshua Jr. had just started working at Burger King in Orlando, Florida when he was shot and killed over a delayed order. Newser reports a 37-year-old man is facing murder charges after his.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago