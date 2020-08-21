Boxing news: Anthony Joshua makes Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin prediction ahead of Fight Camp finale
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Anthony Joshua says the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight will be decided on a points decision. Whyte, the ‘Body Snatcher’, will defend his interim WBC heavyweight title against Povetkin on Saturday night at Matchroom’s Fight Camp. Joshua, who has beaten both men in the past, has backed Whyte to win, but believes he will […]
Dillian Whyte has asked for a rematch for the heavyweight title afterAlexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensationalfifth-round knock-out. Whyte had dominated the opening four rounds and twicesent the 40-year-old Russian to the canvas. But Povetkin turned the fight onits...
Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published