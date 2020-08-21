Global  
 

Boxing news: Anthony Joshua makes Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin prediction ahead of Fight Camp finale

Friday, 21 August 2020
Anthony Joshua says the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight will be decided on a points decision. Whyte, the ‘Body Snatcher’, will defend his interim WBC heavyweight title against Povetkin on Saturday night at Matchroom’s Fight Camp. Joshua, who has beaten both men in the past, has backed Whyte to win, but believes he will […]
