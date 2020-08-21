Global  
 

‘This is the mindset that Anthony Davis needs to have’ — Shannon Sharpe on AD’s Game 2 performance against Blazers

FOX Sports Friday, 21 August 2020
‘This is the mindset that Anthony Davis needs to have’ — Shannon Sharpe on AD’s Game 2 performance against BlazersThe Los Angeles Lakers bounced back last night against the Portland Trail Blazers to even the series. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 31 points on improved shooting from their Game 1 loss. LeBron James finished with a quiet 10 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. But it was LeBron’s pep talk that AD credited for his improved performance from the previous game. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Anthony Davis' performance.
 The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back last night against the Portland Trail Blazers to even the series. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 31 points on improved shooting from their Game 1 loss. LeBron James finished with a quiet 10 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. But it was LeBron’s pep talk that AD...

