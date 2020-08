Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon fight: Date, UK start time, live stream and tale of the tape for rematch clash this weekend Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon will go face-to-face this weekend in the rematch of their controversial clash last summer. Taylor retained her lightweight world titles at Madison Square Garden in June 2019, claiming a majority decision win which was far from convincing. Persoon was adamant she had won and left the ring in tears following […] πŸ‘“ View full article