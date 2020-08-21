Global  
 

Michael Rapaport blames James Dolan & karma after Knicks fall to 8th pick in NBA Draft Lottery

FOX Sports Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Michael Rapaport blames James Dolan & karma after Knicks fall to 8th pick in NBA Draft LotteryThe NBA draft lottery happened las night, and the New York Knicks had a 37 % chance to grab a top-4 pick in last night’s lottery. Instead, despite having the 6th-worst record this season, New York ended up dropping down 2 spots to the 8th overall pick. Michael Rapaport joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to gives his reaction to this news, and why he blames James Dolan and Karma for this outcome.
