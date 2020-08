O'Ward leads Dixon in Indy 500 Carb Day final practice Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Pato O'Ward put his Arrow McLaren SP at the top of the speed charts in the last on-track session before the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 👓 View full article

