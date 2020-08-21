Maguire to be charged with aggravated assault, say Greek police Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is expected to be charged with aggravated assault after his involvement in an alleged incident with police officers in Mykonos. Maguire was detained along with two friends following an altercation with officers on the Greek island on Thursday. Police were called to address a confrontation between two groups at a […] 👓 View full article

