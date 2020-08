News24.com | Phil Mickelson to make senior circuit debut as US Open prep Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson said he will make his PGA Tour Champions debut after missing the cut at the Northern Trust. 👓 View full article

