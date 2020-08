Last Call: Sports RT @TomPelissero: In addition to #Jaguars DE Josh Mauro, free-agent LB Tre' Crawford -- who was cut by the #Broncos last month -- has been… 8 minutes ago

Airman Byrd RT @MikeGarafolo: Jaguars DE Josh Mauro suspended five games for PED violation, NFL announces. Second time he’s been hit with a PED suspens… 8 minutes ago

Airman Byrd RT @RapSheet: #Jaguars DE Josh Mauro was suspended without pay for the first five games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL po… 8 minutes ago

Meghan, Thee Little Pony RT @MySportsUpdate: #Jaguars DE Josh Mauro is being suspended for the first five games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on perf… 11 minutes ago

nick wilsey RT @ESPNdirocco: A scorecard of what has happened to the Jaguars' DL since the 2019 season ended: Carl Davis suspended Calais Campbell tra… 14 minutes ago

Fantasy Plus "RT ESPNdirocco: Per league source, DL Josh Mauro is being suspended for the first five games of the season for vio… https://t.co/cNzj98PPCS 20 minutes ago

USA TODAY NFL Jaguars defensive lineman Josh Mauro has been suspended for the first 5 games of the NFL season for violating the l… https://t.co/NgJYorKNHs 20 minutes ago