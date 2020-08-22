Global  
 

Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with sprained left ankle in Game 3 against Clippers

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Luka Doncic sat out the final nine minutes of Game 3 after initially trying to play on a sprained left ankle against the Clippers.
