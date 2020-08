Embiid falters late as Celts take control vs. 76ers Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Joel Embiid made a pair of crucial mistakes late in Friday's game against Boston and the Celtics used them to fuel a 10-0 run on their way to a 102-94 win and a 3-0 series lead against the Philadelphia 76ers. 👓 View full article

