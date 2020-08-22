Padres beat Astros 4-3 as historic grand slam streak comes to an end

Global  
 

Padres beat Astros 4-3 as historic grand slam streak comes to an endManny Machado went 2-for-3 with two RBI as the San Diego Padres outpaced the Houston Astros, 4-3. Despite scoring four runs, the Padres did not hit a grand slam for the first time in five games. Their streak of four straight games with a grand slam was a major-league record. The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for Houston.
