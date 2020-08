News24.com | Scheffler shoots 59 but Dustin Johnson takes US PGA lead with 60 Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

American Scottie Scheffler fired a stunning 12-under par 59 Friday but it was Dustin Johnson who settled for 60 who grabbed the second-round lead at the US PGA Northern Trust. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources A 59 for Scheffler, a near-miss for Dustin Johnson in Boston It took a disappointing par for Scottie Scheffler to realize he was making enough birdies to have a shot at 59, and he seized on the chance Friday with four...

Denver Post 5 hours ago





Tweets about this