|
Padres beat Astros 4-3 as historic grand slam streak comes to an end
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Manny Machado went 2-for-3 with two RBI as the San Diego Padres outpaced the Houston Astros, 4-3. Despite scoring four runs, the Padres did not hit a grand slam for the first time in five games. Their streak of four straight games with a grand slam was a major-league record. The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for Houston.
