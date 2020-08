Nicole Dale RT @News24: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been arrested on the Greek tourist island of Mykonos for an alleged assault and att… 17 hours ago News24 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been arrested on the Greek tourist island of Mykonos for an alleged ass… https://t.co/9iGKPHseFs 18 hours ago Sport24Soccer Manchester United have revealed that they are aware of an "incident" after reports emerged that captain Harry Magui… https://t.co/8B0lMAvHp5 21 hours ago Sport24 Manchester United have revealed that they are aware of an "incident" after reports emerged that captain Harry Magui… https://t.co/NJb6WQZR0I 21 hours ago Sport24 Manchester United defender Harry Maguire insisted the "best side lost" after the English giants were beaten 2-1 by… https://t.co/IkvG3ZIfLn 5 days ago Football News 24 Manchester United 'devastated' and deserved to win Europa League semi-final, says Harry Maguire https://t.co/2OkDQDAVJz 5 days ago