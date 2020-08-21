Racing: New Zealanders dominate Australia's first huge race of the new season in Very Elleegant style
Friday, 21 August 2020 () The New Zealand raiders may have come up short in the first Group 1 of the season at Randwick today but three Kiwis based in Sydney still got the rich prize.Verry Elleegant, who started her career in New Zealand and is still part-owned...
Marking a key milestone in its Nissan NEXT transformation plan, Nissan today unveiled the all-new Ariya. As the company’s first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya opens a new chapter for the Nissan brand and embodies the company’s vision: enriching people’s lives.Representing the pinnacle of...
Occurred on August 18, 2020 / Lancaster, New Hampshire, USA Info from Licensor: "I was out on a bike ride on Route 135 in Lancaster, New Hampshire and turned around when I noticed lightning off in the..