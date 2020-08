Sidekicks Angel Di Maria, Serge Gnabry look to emerge heroes Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A couple of lesser-known players could prove decisive in the Champions League final tomorrow. While most will be watching PSG forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, or Bayern counterparts Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski, the title could come down to the likes of Angel Di María and Serge Gnabry. They don’t carry the same... 👓 View full article

