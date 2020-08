You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colin Cowherd: Damian Lillard once again proved he's a better player than Russell Westbrook



Last night the Portland Trail Blazers came out on top against the Houston Rockets, effectively ending the Rockets winning streak in the bubble. Colin Cowherd explains why this proves Trail Blazers'.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:54 Published 3 weeks ago NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19



The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published on July 14, 2020

Tweets about this