Source: Ravens sent Thomas home after spat Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

The Ravens sent Earl Thomas home from practice on Friday after he had a heated on-field argument with fellow safety Chuck Clark, a source confirmed to ESPN. 👓 View full article

