|
Matty Longstaff signs new deal to stay with Newcastle
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Matty Longstaff revealed it was a “no-brainer” to sign a new contract with Newcastle United following a conversation with Steve Bruce. Midfielder Longstaff is to remain at his boyhood club for a further two years, ending speculation over his future having signed a short-term extension to see out the closing months of the 2019-20 season. The 20-year-old […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this