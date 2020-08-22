Matty Longstaff signs new deal to stay with Newcastle

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Ball is in Matty Longstaff's court now'



Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the club have done everything they can to keep Matty Longstaff with the midfielder's contract running out at the end of this season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:41 Published on July 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Newcastle: Matty Longstaff signs new two-year contract Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff says it was a "no-brainer" to sign a new contract.

BBC Sport 5 hours ago



Matty Longstaff and Steve Bruce talk honestly on new two-year Newcastle contract Newcastle United star Matty Longstaff has finally committed his future to the club after months of uncertainty over his future and he has penned a deal until...

Daily Star 4 hours ago



News24.com | Matty Longstaff commits to Newcastle by signing two-year contract Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff has ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year deal.

News24 4 hours ago





