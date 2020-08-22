Global  
 

Matty Longstaff signs new deal to stay with Newcastle

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Matty Longstaff revealed it was a “no-brainer” to sign a new contract with Newcastle United following a conversation with Steve Bruce. Midfielder Longstaff is to remain at his boyhood club for a further two years, ending speculation over his future having signed a short-term extension to see out the closing months of the 2019-20 season. The 20-year-old […]
