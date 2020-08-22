Global  
 

Eddie Hearn sings Ain’t No Sunshine on karaoke at Matchroom Fight Camp ahead of Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin

talkSPORT Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Eddie Hearn surprised his crew at Matchroom Fight Camp with a bit of karaoke ahead of the final card on Saturday. Hearn, 41, has but on four weeks of fights in the back garden of his childhood home in Essex. The coronavirus pandemic caused most sporting events across the globe to be postponed or cancelled […]
News video: Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin 00:33

 Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has been the WBC’snumber-one contender for over two years and knows victory on Saturday nightguarantees...

