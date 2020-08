Barcelona join race for €30m Angelino Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Barcelona have expressed an interest in Manchester City full-back Angelino, with the Premier League club setting a €30million (£27.7m) asking price. Angelino re-joined City from PSV last year when a £5.3million buyback option was exercised but he struggled to establish himself under Pep Guardiola. The 23-year-old made 12 appearance in all competitions, starting the Premier […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this treadlightly ³⁴ RT @English_AS: Barcelona join race for Man City's €30m left back Angelino: https://t.co/jARmW4SwKW https://t.co/sX8YVtLXxm 16 minutes ago Badman_Kikri RT @OptaSuit: 📰 - After a promising loan spell with RB Leipzig, Stats Perform News understands Barcelona are keen on Angelino #MCFC value… 44 minutes ago Stats Perform Fan Engagement 📰 - After a promising loan spell with RB Leipzig, Stats Perform News understands Barcelona are keen on Angelino… https://t.co/WavnJvdkSv 52 minutes ago AS English Barcelona join race for Man City's €30m left back Angelino: https://t.co/jARmW4SwKW https://t.co/sX8YVtLXxm 53 minutes ago