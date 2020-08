Dillian Whyte issues violent warning to Anthony Joshua after ‘punch’ remark Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Dillian Whyte has fired a serious warning to Anthony Joshua as their rivalry continues to reignite once again. The pair appeared to have settled all issues when they fought on the same show in Saudi Arabia last December. AJ and Whyte shook hands at the open workout and wished each other luck in their respective […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this