Related news from verified sources Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg to have season-ending hand surgery Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg will undergo surgery to repair carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand, manager Dave Martinez said Saturday.

CBC.ca 46 minutes ago



Strasburg has carpal tunnel, may need surgery Stephen Strasburg may need surgery to address carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, putting his return to the Nationals this season up in the air.

ESPN 1 day ago Also reported by • CBS Sports



