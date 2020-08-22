Global  
 

Anthony Joshua roars ‘I’ll smash anyone, I’m ready to fight now’ as he arrives at Fight Camp for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin

Saturday, 22 August 2020
Anthony Joshua spoke passionately as he arrived at Matchroom’s Fight Camp for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night. Sky enlisted the unified heavyweight champion to be part of their broadcast team for the event. 🛬 AJ has arrived at #FightCamp 👀👀👀 📺 Book Whyte v Povetkin now: https://t.co/mG5Z4FfHs0 pic.twitter.com/OfMx3HnljN — Sky Sports Boxing […]
News video: Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin 00:33

 Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has been the WBC’snumber-one contender for over two years and knows victory on Saturday nightguarantees...

