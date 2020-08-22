|
Anthony Joshua roars ‘I’ll smash anyone, I’m ready to fight now’ as he arrives at Fight Camp for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua spoke passionately as he arrived at Matchroom’s Fight Camp for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night. Sky enlisted the unified heavyweight champion to be part of their broadcast team for the event. 🛬 AJ has arrived at #FightCamp 👀👀👀 📺 Book Whyte v Povetkin now: https://t.co/mG5Z4FfHs0 pic.twitter.com/OfMx3HnljN — Sky Sports Boxing […]
