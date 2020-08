Six-pack ‘fight’ in J&K to restore Article 370 Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Six J&K regional and national parties – including the National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress – on Saturday announced that they were coming together to fight for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. Terming the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A "spitefully short-sighted and unconstitutional", the parties said the move was "an attempt to redefine who we are". 👓 View full article