Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon RESULT: Taylor WINS thrilling rematch by unanimous decision as Conor McGregor praises ‘Ireland’s greatest’

talkSPORT Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Katie Taylor settled her rivalry with Delfine Persoon by winning a unanimous decision in their rematch on Saturday night. The Irish star won their first meeting through a controversial verdict last year and they shared another close ten rounds at Fight Camp. The bout began with some fleet-footed boxing from Taylor at the start of […]
