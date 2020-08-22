Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin RESULT: Povetkin brutally KOs Whyte with uppercut to claim position as mandatory for Tyson Fury
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () Alexander Povetkin knocked Dillian Whyte out cold with a stunning fifth-round uppercut on Saturday night at Fight Camp. The 40-year-old climbed off the canvas twice in the fourth and then smashed home the KO in the following session. The fight began with a cautious opener as Whyte jabbed well and Povetkin targeted the body. Whyte […]
Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has been the WBC’snumber-one contender for over two years and knows victory on Saturday nightguarantees...