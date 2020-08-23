Global  
 

Eddie Hearn confirms Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin REMATCH as pair have first conversation after KO defeat

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Dillian Whyte will rematch Alexander Povetkin later this year, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. The Russian brutally KO’d the Brit on Saturday night, though a rematch clause is in place and set to be exercised immediately. Hearn said post-fight: “We have a rematch clause. First thing Dillian said when he came out was, ‘Get me […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin 00:33

 Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has been the WBC’snumber-one contender for over two years and knows victory on Saturday nightguarantees...

