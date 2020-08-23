|
Eddie Hearn confirms Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin REMATCH as pair have first conversation after KO defeat
Dillian Whyte will rematch Alexander Povetkin later this year, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. The Russian brutally KO’d the Brit on Saturday night, though a rematch clause is in place and set to be exercised immediately. Hearn said post-fight: “We have a rematch clause. First thing Dillian said when he came out was, ‘Get me […]
