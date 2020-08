Triston McKenzie strikes out 10 in MLB debut as Indians beat Tigers, 6-1 Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cleveland Indians starter Triston McKenzie was stellar in his MLB debut, striking out 10 batters and giving up just one run over six innings as his Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-1. Cleveland Indians starter Triston McKenzie was stellar in his MLB debut, striking out 10 batters and giving up just one run over six innings as his Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-1. 👓 View full article

