Chelsea to announce signing of Ben Chilwell in ‘next few days’ then press on with Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva negotiations
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Chelsea are set to the signing of Ben Chilwell in the coming days after completing a £50million deal for the Leicester defender. talkSPORT told you on Friday that Chilwell was expected to sign for the Blues next week following a breakthrough in negotiations. That deal has now been agreed, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, […]
